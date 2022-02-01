New pub, restaurant to take over Capital Hop Shop location in Downtown Sacramento

New owners are in the process of taking over Capital Hop Shop in Downtown Sacramento and plan to implement a new restaurant and taproom concept. The new establishment will be called Mojo's Local and will take over the space at 1431 I St. in Sacramento. Mojo's Local owners Cristin and Scott Prenez are in the process of purchasing Capital Hop Shop from owners Kenny Hotchkiss and Patti Aguirre. Capital Hop Shop is a bar and restaurant that features over 30 brews on tap. Its menu includes burgers,…