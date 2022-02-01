What to ask yourself before buying rental properties in Jacksonville

A smart investor is one who does their research and asks the right questions. When friends and family come to me wondering if they should make the leap into buying rental properties, I always have them ask themselves a few key questions. Here’s what to ask yourself: What is your end goal? Why do you want to invest? How many investment properties do you need to get you to your destination? What’s your plan for getting there? When it comes to investing in anything, it helps to start with…