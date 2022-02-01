Park Place Technologies acquires data migration software platform

Park Place Technologies, the global data center and networking optimization firm, has acquired Congruity360's Storfirst software platform for undisclosed terms. Storfirst enables data center customers to manage the movement of their data from production servers to disaster recovery servers that are on-premises to the cloud, Park Place in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, said in a press release. Park Place has been using Storfirst software, which launched two decades ago, to replicate file storage during…