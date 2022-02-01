Hungarian PM seeks gas deal with Putin amid Ukraine tensions

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister lobbied for larger shipments of Russian natural gas Tuesday during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow amid high tensions over Russia's buildup of troops along Ukraine's borders.



During a news conference following their meeting in the Kremlin, Hungary's right-wing nationalist leader Viktor Orban said he had requested the expansion of Hungary's 15-year gas contract with Russian energy company Gazprom to ensure larger-volume deliveries amid ballooning energy prices in Europe.



While no formal agreement was reached, Orban's request underscored the close economic and diplomatic ties that Hungary — a member of both the European Union and NATO — has pursued with Moscow. Those actions have raised eyebrows in some European capitals where Russia is viewed as a malign actor and threat to the security of the whole 27-nation EU.



Orban's Tuesday meeting with Putin, his 12th since he took power in Hungary in 2010, was Putin's first in-person meeting with a Western leader since the escalation of tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine began last fall. Hungary has avoided taking a definitive stance on the buildup, which involves some 100,000 Russian troops along the borders of Ukraine, Hungary's neighbor to the east.



But on Tuesday, Orban urged a diplomatic resolution to the tensions, which have sparked worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.



“I viewed my current visit as a peace mission as well,” Orban said. “I was able to tell the president that the European Union is united, and that there is not a single European Union leader who wants a conflict with Russia."



A vigorous advocate of national sovereignty, Orban regularly accuses the EU of overstepping its bounds when it comes to exerting its...