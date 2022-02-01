Cryptic signs: Tax on e-assets opens gateway to brave, new virtual world

It may not sound logical, but cryptocurrency prices rose in response to the Union Budget's imposition of a 30% tax on income earned from transfer of virtual digital assets (VDAs), and its decision to bring in a TDS mechanism to track such transactions. The Budget's objective was to rein in speculation in cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and to protect investor interest. But the markets also saw it as a de facto legitimisation of these new age instruments.