Edmunds: 2022 Ford F-150 vs. 2022 Toyota Tundra

Ford’s F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for more than four decades, and it will likely continue that trend in 2022. But there’s another full-size truck that’s also garnering a lot of attention: the 2022 Toyota Tundra.



After many years on the market without a significant update, the Toyota Tundra finally receives a complete redesign that ushers in new engines and features. Is it enough to topple the tried-and-true F-150? The experts at Edmunds compare the 2022 F-150 and 2022 Tundra to find out.



ENGINES AND FUEL ECONOMY



The heart of any pickup truck is its powertrain, and the F-150 has many to offer. It starts off with a 290-horsepower 3.3-liter V6 engine. Or you can choose from two turbocharged V6s, a V8, and a range-topping hybrid powertrain that pairs a turbocharged V6 to a hybrid system for 430 horsepower.



Fuel economy should also be considered given the recent rise in fuel prices. Depending on the engine and configuration the F-150 ranges from an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in combined city/highway driving to a high of 25 mpg combined with the hybrid.



Toyota goes for a simpler approach by fitting most Tundras with a 389-horsepower turbocharged V6. A hybrid powertrain is available on the Tundra’s higher trim levels. It features a turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor and generates 437 horsepower. The EPA has not yet released fuel economy estimates for the hybrid, but the base engine gets 19-20 mpg combined.



The Tundra’s two-engine lineup undoubtedly makes shopping easier, and Edmunds has found even the base engine offers comparable acceleration to the F-150′s turbocharged V6 lineup. But ultimately, shoppers get more purchase flexibility from the F-150.



Winner: F-150



TOWING CAPACITY AND TOWING/PAYLOAD TECH



Toyota again keeps it simple by making the...