When COVID-19 testing demand rises, what can you do?

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been times when cases rise dramatically. During those times it can be hard to get a COVID-19 test, despite health care organizations across the region doing everything they can to increase availability. Here are the top questions and answers to help you when cases rise. What do I do if I have symptoms? If you have symptoms of any illness, you can always seek care through your doctor. If your doctor thinks you need it, they can do a test on site or schedule…