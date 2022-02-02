White House cybersecurity lead to help NATO prep for potential Russian cyberattacks

White House cybersecurity lead to help NATO prep for potential Russian cyberattacks

City A.M.

Published

The US has sent its top cybersecurity official to NATO in a bid to prepare European allies for potential Russian cyberattacks. Intelligence assessments suggest that Russia would issue cyberattacks on Ukraine’s electricity grid, its communications systems and its government, prior to invading. The relationship between Russia and Ukraine has been turbulent since Ukraine gained independence [...]

Full Article