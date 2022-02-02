Visit San Antonio CEO Marc Anderson reflects on leading organization through pandemic

Starting as the CEO of a tourism advocacy group during the middle of a pandemic is no easy task, but that's just what Marc Anderson was faced with when he took the helm of Visit San Antonio in April 2021. Anderson arrived in the Alamo City from his native Chicago, where he had spent the last six years working at Choose Chicago, including his final two years as the organization's chief operating officer. As CEO of Visit San Antonio, Anderson was tasked with restoring the appeal of local leisure and…