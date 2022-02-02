Whoopi Goldberg suspended after her remarks on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg found herself suspended from her daytime talk show, "The View," despite apologizing for remarks she made Monday that she believed the issue of race wasn't involved in the rise of the Holocaust. Tuesday night, ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced that Goldberg would be suspended for two weeks. What led to this moment? On Monday, Goldberg and other hosts of "The View" were discussing the ban on the 1986 graphic novel "Maus," which tells the story of the imprisonment of author…