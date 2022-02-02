Tech positions dominate Glassdoor's ranking of best jobs in America for 2022

Technology positions dominate Glassdoor's annual ranking of the best jobs in America, with every spot in the top 10 going to someone in the information technology chain. In fact, tech positions accounted for almost half of the list of 50 best jobs, taking 24 of the spots on the list released Wednesday. At the top of the list is an enterprise architect, which has a median base salary of $144,997, according to the Glassdoor ranking. Rounding out the top three positions were full stack engineer at…