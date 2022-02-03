Bipartisan bill to promote affordable housing introduced in Arizona House

Two Arizona legislators introduced a bipartisan bill Wednesday that would address the state’s housing crisis by increasing construction of affordable homes and providing aid to the homeless. House Bill 2674 would make it easier to build affordable homes more quickly by streamlining the building process and simplifying zoning laws, said state Reps. César Chávez, D-Phoenix, and Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix. The bill also would provide $89 million to the Arizona Housing Trust Fund for grants to cities…