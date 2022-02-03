The week in bankruptcies: Professional Pharmacy Solutions LLC, Westmoreland Dairy Queen Inc. and 1 more

Pittsburgh area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended January 28, 2022. Year to date through January 28, 2022, the court recorded 8 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 14 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business…