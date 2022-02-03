Putin heads to China to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to Beijing amid the soaring tensions over Ukraine on a trip intended to help strengthen Moscow's ties with China and coordinate their policies in the face of Western pressure.



Putin’s talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday will mark their first in-person meeting since 2019, helping cement a strong personal relationship that has been a key factor behind a growing partnership between the two former Communist rivals. After the talks involving top officials from both sides, Putin and Xi will meet one-on-one over lunch before attending the opening of the Winter Olympics.



In an article for the Chinese news agency Xinhua published Thursday, Putin emphasized that Moscow and Beijing play an “important stabilizing role” in global affairs and help make international affairs “more equitable and inclusive.”



In an apparent reference to a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics by the U.S. and some of its allies, the Russian president deplored “attempts by some countries to politicize sports to the benefit of their ambitions.”



While Western officials kept away from the Beijing Games in a protest over China’s detention of more than 1 million Uyghur Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, leaders of the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations, which have close ties with both Russia and China, all followed Putin's example to attend.



In an interview with China Media Group released Thursday, Putin emphasized that “we oppose the attempts to politicize sport or use it as a tool of coercion, unfair competition and discrimination."



Putin’s meeting with Xi and attendance at the opening ceremony “announces the further promotion of the China-Russia relationship,” said Li Xin, director of the Institute of European and Asian Studies...