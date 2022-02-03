Winter weather roundup: Tracking the power grid; Airports, TxDOT prepare; School schedule changes

The following story excerpts are from our partners at KHOU 11. All eyes on the Texas power grid | Tracking energy use as the state prepares for powerful winter storm HOUSTON — After last year's freeze, we're all watching ERCOT to see if we'll be able to keep the electricity on. And so far, things appear okay. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions. As of 6 a.m., the demand – the teal line – is well below the supply…