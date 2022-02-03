Q&A: Greater Boston Food Bank's digital transformation leader talks tech

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen food insecurity rise to an all-time high in Eastern Massachusetts. As infections and the unemployment rate has risen, so has the number of adults and children struggling to access healthy food. To ramp up its services and meet these growing needs, the Greater Boston Food Bank began a digital transformation last year. The Greater Boston Food Bank recently projected a 66% increase in the number of food-insecure people in Eastern Massachusetts, and it chose Unmesh Gandhi,…