ITC reports 15% jump in net profit to Rs 4,118.8 crore in Dec quarter
Published
ITC said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per ordinary share of Re 1 each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022.Full Article
Published
ITC said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per ordinary share of Re 1 each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022.Full Article
Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,118.8 crore for the third..
The pure-play credit card issuer, promoted by the country's largest lender SBI, had posted a net profit of Rs 210 crore in the..