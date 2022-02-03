Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL casts negative light on Cardinals

Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL casts negative light on Cardinals

bizjournals

Published

Brian Flores, the recently fired coach of the Miami Dolphins, implicated the Arizona Cardinals in the league-wide pattern of racism and discrimination alleged in his class action lawsuit against the NFL, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Dolphins. In the 58-page document, filed Feb. 1, Flores noted the short coaching tenure with the Cardinals of Steve Wilks, who is Black. Wilks guided the 2018 Cardinals to a 3-13 record, after which he was fired and replaced by Kliff Kingsbury. Flores…

Full Article