Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL casts negative light on Cardinals

Brian Flores, the recently fired coach of the Miami Dolphins, implicated the Arizona Cardinals in the league-wide pattern of racism and discrimination alleged in his class action lawsuit against the NFL, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Dolphins. In the 58-page document, filed Feb. 1, Flores noted the short coaching tenure with the Cardinals of Steve Wilks, who is Black. Wilks guided the 2018 Cardinals to a 3-13 record, after which he was fired and replaced by Kliff Kingsbury. Flores…