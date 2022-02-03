Texas power grid 'performing very well' during cold snap, Abbott says

Gov. Greg Abbott and state energy and safety leaders say there’s enough power to get Texans through this week’s winter storm and they’re working to bring in resources to fix local outages. “The power grid is performing very well at this time,” Abbott started a Feb. 3 morning briefing while also noting peak usage isn’t expected until Friday, Feb. 4, at 8 a.m. State leaders anticipate there will be enough power to get Texans through this storm uninterrupted. As of 10 a.m., there were…