MacKenzie Scott donates $13M to Houston dropout-prevention program
Communities in Schools of Houston will receive a $13 million contribution from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to assist the organization's mission of empowering students to overcome barriers and stay in school. CIS of Houston is a local affiliate of Communities in Schools Network and National Office, founded in 1977 and formerly called Cities in Schools. It's a community-based outreach program whose goal is dropout prevention. CIS affiliates work with schools and service providers to