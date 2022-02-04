What really went wrong at Facebook's Meta after Mark Zuckerberg's share price bloodbath

What really went wrong at Facebook's Meta after Mark Zuckerberg's share price bloodbath

New Zealand Herald

Published

Mark Zuckerberg has lost billions following Meta's spectacular share price crash – and now, attention is turning to what really went wrong for the social media giant.The 37-year-old's personal wealth has plummeted by more than $A43...

Full Article