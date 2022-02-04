Mark Zuckerberg has lost billions following Meta's spectacular share price crash – and now, attention is turning to what really went wrong for the social media giant.The 37-year-old's personal wealth has plummeted by more than $A43...Full Article
What really went wrong at Facebook's Meta after Mark Zuckerberg's share price bloodbath
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Facebook Parent Meta Stock Falls 20% After Reporting Stagnant User Growth
Facebook parent company Meta met revenue expectations but missed EPS projections in its Q4 earnings on Wednesday.
Shares..
The Wrap