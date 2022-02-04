Teenager demands $50,000 from Elon Musk to stop putting THIS on Twitter; Drake, Bill Gates can be next

Despite Elon Musk offering a 19-year-old teenager $5,000 to stop him tweeting the location of Musk's private jet, the bot on Twitter continues to mention the real-time location of the private jet of Musk, along with other celebrities and billionaires. In fact, Jack Sweeney, a college student and aviation enthusiast is now asking $50,000 from Elon Musk to delete the Twitter account.