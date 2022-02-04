Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as new head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson as head coach, the team announced Thursday evening, highlighting the Eagle's Super Bowl win under his tenure. "I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville," team owner Shad Khan said in a statement, "but what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League. It's exactly what our players deserve. Nothing less." Pederson coached the Eagles from…