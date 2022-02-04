Mark Zuckerberg has seen $29bn wiped off his net worth after the share price of Meta - owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - saw a record one-day plunge.Full Article
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg takes $29bn hit as Meta share price plunges
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What really went wrong at Facebook's Meta after Mark Zuckerberg's share price bloodbath
New Zealand Herald
Mark Zuckerberg has lost billions following Meta's spectacular share price crash – and now, attention is turning to what really..