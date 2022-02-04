Killing Of ISIS Chief Marks Biggest Breakthrough For US Since Elimination Of Al-Baghdadi
Published
The elimination of ISIS chief Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi marks the biggest breakthrough that the United States achieved in its fight against global terrorism, since the killing of his predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi more than two years ago. Al-Qurayshi's death was similar to the terrorist tactic of al-Baghdadi, who killed himself by detonating a suicide vest during a US military raid inFull Article