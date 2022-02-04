MoDOT and IDOT ask for patience as work to clear snow could go into the weekend
Road crews from Missouri and Illinois are asking for patience as they continue to clear the snow from the winter storm that wrapped up Thursday night. The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Transportation says don't expect to see clear roadways Friday morning. Although crews are working into the night, the weather isn't cooperating enough to have that quick of a turnaround. That's why they're asking you to do your best to stay home just one more day to give plows…Full Article