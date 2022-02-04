Vancouver chamber launches incubator for entrepreneurs
For entrepreneurs on the north side of the Columbia River, the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce has a new program aimed at supporting new businesses. It’s called Business POD (Pathways to Opportunity and Development), and it features professional advice and assistance for small business owners in Southwest Washington. The program is sponsored by Vancouver Mall. Want more Portland startup news? Sign-up for The Beat delivered to your inbox twice weekly “GVC believes in investing in…Full Article