Virginia Supreme Court dismisses parents' lawsuit challenging Gov. Youngkin's order that ended school mask mandates
Published
The move was cheered by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who called it a "win for Virginia families."Full Article
Published
The move was cheered by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who called it a "win for Virginia families."Full Article
Arlington County, Virginia Del. Patrick Hope responded to Gov. Glenn Youngkin pledging state resources to ensure compliance with an..