Tmunity CEO Usman Azam to lead 'stealth' NYC biotech firm

The CEO of one of Philadelphia's oldest cell therapy companies is on his way to the New York City area to lead a new venture. Usman "Oz" Azam, who has been CEO of Tmunity Therapeutics since 2016, will lead an unnamed biotechnology company currently operating in stealth mode. In a posting on his LinkedIn page, Azam said, "After a decade immersed in cell therapies and immuno-oncology, I am now turning my attention to a new opportunity, and will be going back to where I started my life sciences career…