Banker gets gets 1 year in prison in Manafort loan scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chicago banker was sentenced on Monday to a year in prison for his conviction in a scheme to make $16 million in loans to Paul Manafort to gain influence in the Trump administration.



Manafort served as a campaign manager to former President Donald Trump for a key stretch from June to early August 2016.



The banker, Stephen Calk, was convicted last year on financial institution bribery and conspiracy charges in Manhattan federal court.



Before hearing the sentence, the 57-year-old Calk told the judge that the case has left his life “in shambles.”



“I sit here deeply, deeply humbled,” he said, fighting back tears. He added: “I never sought to gain fame or power.”



Defense attorney Paul Schoeman had argued for a non-prison sentence for Calk, calling him "a good and decent man who led a law-abiding life. ... It’s an aberration that he’s in this courtroom.”



The lawyer said the fact that the bank suffered no serious financial harm "makes this case unique," he added.



But prosecutors argued Calk deserved a term of up to five years. They said he “corruptly abused” his position as chairman and chief executive of The Federal Savings Bank to make $16 million in unsound loans to Manafort in exchange for Manafort’s help in securing political power.



“There’s nothing unique about the corrupting influence of power," prosecutor Paul Monteleoni said.



Judge Lorna G. Schofield told Calk she needed put him behind bars to send the message that “no one is above the law, regardless of their wealth and influence.”



She added: “You are extremely wealthy and you did not have to commit this crime.”



The judge added one day to the one-year term — a modification that could qualify him for time off his sentence for good behavior.



During...