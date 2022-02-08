Biden: Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be halted if Russia invades Ukraine
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be halted if Russia invades Ukraine, announced US president Joe Biden yesterday.Full Article
Nord Stream 2 is a crucial gas pipeline that stretches about 750 miles from Russia to Germany.
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden said Monday "it would be wise" for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid..