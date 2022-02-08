Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

BRUSSELS (AP) — A new day of high-level, high-stakes diplomacy beckons with European leaders striving to reinvigorate stalled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as Moscow and NATO allies put on a show of resolve by continuing to mobilize their forces.



Here’s a look at what is happening where and why:



AFTER MOSCOW, ALL EYES ON UKRAINE



After more than five hours of talks with President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron shuttled Tuesday to the capital of Ukraine to brief President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his meeting with Russia’s leader and share details of what might be needed to avert an invasion.



Sitting prominently in the spotlight of international diplomacy, Putin reiterated Monday his opposition to NATO’s continued expansion, mostly to Ukraine, but he did signal his willingness to keep talking, even though more than 100,000 Russian troops are amassed near Ukraine and thousands more in Belarus.



Macron, who’s trying to revive the “Normandy Format” peace talks aimed at ending almost eight years of fighting in eastern Ukraine in which more than 14,000 people have died, said Tuesday that his meeting with Putin helped to ensure that “there’s no degradation and no (further) escalation.”



Macron’s trying to promote the European Union’s so-far marginal role in a dispute in its own backyard currently being managed by the United States and Russia. He also faces an election in April. But he said his “objective is met” from the meeting in Moscow; to “prevent an escalation and open new perspectives.”



After meeting Zelenskyy, Macron will again hold phone talks with Putin, and head to Berlin to huddle with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has begun to play a more prominent diplomatic role recently and whose country borders...