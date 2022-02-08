"We're scrambling": St. Louis small businesses report supply shortages this Valentine's Day

Seven days to go before Valentine's Day, and sales are ramping up at a High Ridge floral shop, Stems By Stacy. "We've got about 50 [orders] in right now. We will probably do 200 to 300 deliveries. It just kind of depends from year to year," owner Stacy Overlander said. Overlander and her team are preparing for what's typically the busiest time of the year, but they're finding some stock is just out of their control. "There are a few things that we are not able to get," Overlander said. "Baskets…