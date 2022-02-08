Philadelphia tech-driven real estate startup Houwzer raises $118M Series B
Philadelphia real estate startup Houwzer raised a $118 million Series B round as it prepares to launch three new home-buying products, hire more executives and continue expansion into its East Coast markets. Existing investor Edison Partners led the funding round. Admiral Capital Group, GOPhilly and Ben Franklin Technology Partners also participated in the Series B. The latest funding round brings the company’s total capital raise to $135 million since its inception in 2015. Princeton-based…Full Article