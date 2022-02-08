Are you ready for Oregon's mask mandate to end? Take our poll.

Oregon has been here before. In June, Gov. Kate Brown declared Oregon "100% fully open," ending measures to prevent Covid transmission. But it was a false spring, and the state reimposed mask requirements in August as the Delta variant drove cases and hospitalizations to new peaks. On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority said it would end the current requirement for face coverings in public places by March 31 at the latest. The move comes as Oregon appears to be past the worst of the Omicron surge…