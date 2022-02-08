Gates, French Gates top list of biggest U.S. charity donors

A handful of Americans donated at least $1 billion to charity last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual ranking of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity in 2021.



Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates topped the list, pledging $15 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a huge player in global health and American education. They announced the multiyear pledge two months after shocking the philanthropic world with the news that they planned to divorce.



Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and financial titan, gave $1.7 billion to the arts, education, the environment, and other causes.



Hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman and his wife, Neri Oxman, ranked third, primarily for donating to Ackman’s Pershing Square Foundation and to their donor-advised funds.



Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, round out the billionaire givers in 2021, with contributions totaling $1.05 billion to bolster their Chan Zuckerberg Foundation and a donor-advised fund.



In total, the donors on the Philanthropy 50 gave nearly $28 billion to charity, with the median level of giving just above $100 million.



But some philanthropy experts argue that the large gifts that earned many billionaires a spot on this year’s list aren’t as impressive when one considers that many of these donors have seen their wealth grow by tens of billions in the past few years.



A 2018 report by Bridgespan found that ultrawealthy American families, those with $500 million or more, donated just 1.2% of their assets to charity in 2017. There are few signs that ratio is increasing — and it may in fact be decreasing, given the strong stock market in recent years.



“Wealthier Americans have seen their net worth rise by 60 to 70 percent,” says Alison Powell, a...