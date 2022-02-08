Super Bowl's return provides boost to hard-hit LA businesses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The return of the Super Bowl to the L.A. area after a nearly 30-,year absence is already a big victory for local small business owners like Kyndra McCrary.



Her catering company got hired to provide food for performers working the Super Bowl, and for an NFL business networking event last week.



The jobs are a financial shot in the arm for McCrary, whose business is still working its way back to its pre-pandemic normal. Beyond this weekend, McCrary says she's hoping that the Super Bowl work will lead to bigger and better jobs.



“I think there will be a lasting impact because people who will get to try our food will remember us,” said McCrary, 40.



The Super Bowl can inject millions of dollars into a local economy, benefiting businesses beyond those hired to help stage the event.



An analysis paid for by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission projected Sunday’s game will generate between $234 million and $477 million for the region’s economy. That includes up to $22 million in tax revenue and between 2,200 to 4,700 new jobs, according to the report by Micronomics, an economic research and consulting firm.



Many of the projected new jobs are expected to be in the event-production and hospitality sectors — areas of the local economy among the hardest hit by the pandemic. More than half are expected to be positions in hotels, restaurants and transportation, among others, the analysis found.



“A lot of the recovery that’s yet to take place is still in service and tourism-related industries,” said Shannon Sedgwick, director of research at the nonprofit Los Angeles County Economic Development. “Having an event like the Super Bowl come to the region and bringing back individuals, with their visitor spending is only going to have a positive economic...