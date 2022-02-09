Amy Gutmann confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Germany, resigns as Penn president

University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann has been confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Germany and officially resigned from the post she held for nearly 18 years. Gutmann was nominated to the ambassadorship by President Joe Biden in July, and her confirmation by the U.S. Senate came late Tuesday afternoon by a vote of 54-42. Former Provost Wendell Pritchett will take the reins as Penn's interim president effective immediately. Pritchett was provost at Penn from 2017 to 2021, stepping down…