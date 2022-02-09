Australia, Lithuania unite against Chinese economic coercion

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and Lithuanian foreign ministers on Wednesday called on like-minded countries to join forces against Chinese economic coercion.



Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis visited his Australian counterpart Marise Payne at Parliament House where they agreed to increase cooperation on strategic challenges and opposing coercive economic practices.



Australia and Lithuania have become conspicuous examples of the economic damage that can come with raising China’s ire.



“For quite a while, Australia was probably one of the main examples where China is using economy and trade as a political instrument or, one might say, even as a political weapon,” Landsbergis said.



“Now Lithuania joins this exclusive club ... but it is apparent that we’re definitely not the last ones,” he added.



Australian exporters have lost tens of billions of dollars in recent years due to official and unofficial trade barriers covering coal, wine, beef, crayfish and barley that have coincided with deteriorating bilateral relations with China.



Lithuania more recently suffered economic pain after breaking with diplomatic custom by agreeing that the Taiwanese office in Vilnius would bear the name Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei, a term used by other countries to avoid offending Beijing.



The European Union has taken China to the World Trade Organization, accusing Beijing of holding up goods — both from member nation Lithuania and from EU companies that use Lithuanian components — at China’s borders.



Landsbergis welcomed Australia, a south Pacific population of 26 million, joining WTO consultations in defense of a population of 2.8 million in the Baltic region of Europe.



“We need to remind countries like China or any other country that would wish to use trade as...