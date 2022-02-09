Uncertainty surrounding MLB spring training is testing Cactus League director's optimism

With Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association still miles apart on a variety of key economic issues during a lockout that is now the longest in the sport’s history, the likelihood of spring training beginning on time is diminishing. And each meeting between the two sides that fails to yield significant progress is a test of Bridget Binsbacher’s optimism. “Our opening day is still scheduled for Feb. 26,” said Binsbacher, Cactus League executive director. “We’re still…