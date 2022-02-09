McConnell brushes off Trump's threats to oust him as Republican minority leader
No GOP senator has expressed support to remove McConnell. "That's the answer to your question," he told the Washington Examiner.Full Article
PRESIDENT TRUMP YOU MADE A VERY GRAVE MISTAKE HELPING THIS SOB REMAIN THE KENTUCKY SENATOR & REPUBLICAN MINORITY LEADER!!