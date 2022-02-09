Five Things for Wednesday, including a purloined pickle and Tigard tamales

Good morning. Time for Five Things for Wednesday. Investors pumped billions of dollars in the Portland-area multifamily housing last year — more than $4 billion, actually, and $1 billion more than the former annual record of $3 billion. How did all those billions break down? Here is a look at six big deals in the apartment market last year. Like other restaurant owners, Jaime Soltero Jr. face huge challenges over the past two years. But a string of break-ins and other trouble prompted him…