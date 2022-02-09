SpaceX's newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.Up to 40 of the 49 small satellites launched last week have either re-entered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of...Full Article
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
SpaceX Satellites Falling Out Of Orbit After Solar Storm
Rumble
SpaceX said a geomagnetic storm last Friday made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the Starlink satellites,..
Advertisement
More coverage
Dozens of SpaceX internet satellites lost to geomagnetic storm
Space Daily
Washington (AFP) Feb 9, 2022
Up to 40 SpaceX high-speed internet satellites have been knocked out of orbit by a..
-
Elon Musk Hit With Major Headache: 40 SpaceX Starlink Satellites Burn!
HNGN
-
SpaceX says up to 40 of its new Starlink satellites are falling out of orbit
NPR
-
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after storm
USATODAY.com
-
Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites drop out of orbit after solar storm
Sydney Morning Herald