Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street tech rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic.



Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 27,687.53 in afternoon trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,288.50. South Korea's Kospi added 0.1% to 2,772.18. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged down 0.2% to 24,788.82, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.2% to 3,474.80.



Wall Street will get another update Thursday on rising prices when the Labor Department releases its report on inflation for January. Economists are forecasting that consumer prices rose 7.3%, a four-decade high.



“Equity futures are also looking positive for both U.S. and Asian stock markets at present ahead of the U.S. January CPI release tonight,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific, at ING in a report, referring to the report on consumer prices expected later in the day.



Japan extended measures in Tokyo and some other places to curb outbreaks of the coronavirus for three weeks, until March 6, to try to bring the spread of the omicron variant under control.



The restrictions, mostly requests to restaurants and bars to close early, had been scheduled to end on Sunday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's decision follows requests from governors in areas where daily infection cases are overwhelming hospitals.



Although more than 80% of the Japanese population have received two COVID vaccine shots, only about 7% have gotten boosters.



Also on market players' minds is how Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, prompting protests from the U.S., Europe and other allies. Western nations say they will impose their toughest-ever sanctions on Russian businesses and individuals if Moscow invades Ukraine.



