Moroccan region held death recipe for boy trapped in well

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — The death of a 5-year-old boy trapped for days in the dark depths of a well symbolizes for many villagers a curse that haunts their remote mountainous region in northern Morocco: dirt poor, neglected and dependent on its illegal cannabis crop to survive.



The well that swallowed Rayan was dug by his father in a vain bid to forage for water so he could grow cannabis, or marijuana. Rayan’s mother, Wassima Khersheesh, bitterly referred to the well that took her son as “that hole of dust.”



Rayan’s plight riveted world attention during five days of grim but vain efforts to save the little boy. Hundreds of Moroccans kept watch as rescue workers dug a parallel hole to extract the child from the 32-meter-deep (105-foot-deep) well outside his small brick home. Volunteers poured in hoping to lend a hand, including a man with snorkeling gear and a skinny boy whose father thought he could slip into the dark hole.



Despite five days of heroic efforts, Rayan was dead when rescuers finally pulled him from the well last weekend.



Such wells, many far deeper, dot the rugged Rif region, dug by villagers in need of water for their cannabis plants. The well outside Rayan’s home was abandoned because his father, Khaled Oram, couldn’t afford to dig deeper like some neighbors. He now does odd jobs in nearby villages.



“As the saying goes, the one who cooks the poison has to taste it,” said Mohammed, a relative of Rayan who, like other villagers, identified himself only by his first name. Many cited concern for their illegal farming of cannabis.



Mohammed is among those who grows cannabis, long a vital crop for the economy of the village and the region. He showed an Associated Press reporter his own working well — at some 90 meters (nearly 300 feet) deep, it is three times...