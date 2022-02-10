Boris Johnson's woes follow him on diplomatic trip abroad

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson couldn't escape his domestic woes during a trip to Belgium and Poland on Thursday aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its troop buildup near Ukraine.



Johnson was trying to show NATO’s resolve in response to Russia massing troops near its neighbor’s borders. But he faced questions about a police investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties that has shaken his grip on power.



And a previous Conservative Prime Minister, John Major, excoriated Johnson in a no-holds-barred speech, saying the government’s disregard for rules and truth was corroding democracy and shredding the U.K.’s reputation around the world.



“The prime minister and officials broke lockdown laws. Brazen excuses were dreamed up. Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable,” Major said in London.



He said Johnson and his government had treated the truth as optional and believed that “they and they alone need not obey the rules.”



London’s Metropolitan Police force is investigating a dozen parties held in the prime minister’s 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings when the U.K. was under coronavirus restrictions.



The force is writing to about 50 people, including the prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson, asking for them to account for their activities on the dates under investigation. Anyone found to have broken the rules faces a fine.



Johnson’s opponents say he should quit if police found he broke the rules. But he refused to say Thursday whether he would resign if that happened.



“That process must be completed and I am looking forward to it being completed and that’s the time to say more on that,” he said during a news conference alongside NATO...