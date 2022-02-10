Dollywood's parent company announces free tuition for employees

The parent company of Dolly Parton’s Dollywood and other theme parks has announced it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for employees who choose to pursue further education. Herschend Enterprises is offering its 11,000 employees across 25 U.S. attractions access to diploma, degree and certificate programs via 30 learning partners in Guild's marketplace, including programs in fields such as business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing. The company…