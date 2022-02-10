Avila University names 15th president
Published
James Burkee will be Avila University's 15th president. The university's board of trustees selected Burkee, who previously was vice president for strategic initiatives at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a Catholic liberal arts college in New York City. He will take the helm on July 1 and succeeds Ronald Slepitza, who is retiring, according to a release. "Dr. Burkee's academic entrepreneurship, commitment to the liberal arts and our Catholic identity, as well as his shared values with our…Full Article