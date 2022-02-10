AMD says it has approvals needed to complete Xilinx purchase

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. on Thursday said it has all the regulatory approvals needed to complete its purchase of Xilinx Inc. next week. The acquisition will help Santa Clara-based AMD — a designer of PC, server and graphics chips — diversify its portfolio. San Jose-based Xilinx designs chips known as field programmable gate arrays, or FPGAs, that can be reconfigured by customers after purchase. Such chips have become popular for use in data centers and in wireless radio towers, among other…