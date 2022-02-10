US consumer price inflation hits four-decade high in January
Inflation in the United States was as hot as ever last month, with consumer prices seeing their largest annual jump in nearly four decades as costs rose for a wide range of items. The labor department said Thursday the consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.5 per cent over the 12 months to January, its largest increase since February 1982, while it rose by 0.6 per cent compared to December, more than analysts expected.Full Article